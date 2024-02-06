Last week ScHoolboy Q announced Blue Lips, his first album in five years, and launched a clock counting down to March 1. There was some confusion about whether the album would come out that day or just a lead single, but two new tracks are out today, and Punch from Q’s label TDE has confirmed that the Carson, CA rapper’s whole project will drop on March 1.

New tracks “Blueslides” and “Back n Love” went up at noon today and are only streaming for 24 hours. The former is a low-key, jazzy track, while the latter, which pairs Q with Devin Malik, is harder and grimier. Watch videos for both songs below.

Blue Lips is out 3/1 on TDE/Interscope.