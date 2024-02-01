ScHoolBoy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips

ScHoolboy Q has been relatively quiet for a long time. CrasH Talk, the LA rap great’s last album, came out nearly five years ago, and the 2022 one-off single “Soccer Dad” didn’t lead to anything more. Q appeared as a guest on a few tracks last year, but he’s lately been more visible on the celebrity golf circuit than on any kind of rap scene. So it’s very cool to see that we’re about to get a new album from the man.

This morning, ScHoolboy Q’s YouTube channel posted a “tracklist teaser” for a new album called Blue Lips. There’s not much to the 37-second video — a tracklist projected on what appears to be a film-studio wall, some swirly instrumental music playing the background, and an onscreen dictionary definition for the title. Still, that’s something! A clock on the ScHoolboy Q website is counting down to 3/1. Hopefully, that’s the date of the album release and not the first single or official album announcement or something. Below, check out the teaser and the tracklist, at least as it appears on that wall.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Funny Guy”

02 “Pop”

03 “Thank God 4 Me”

04 “Time Killers”

05 “Yeern 101”

06 “Cooties”

07 “Movie”

08 “Ohio”

09 I think that says “Nu Nu”

10 “Blue Slides”

11 “Love Birds”

12 “Lost Times”

13 “First”

14 “Germany ’96”

15 “Faux”

16 “Pig Feet”

17 “Smile”

Looks like “Soccer Dad” didn’t make the cut.