Last week, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons started teasing her debut solo album, and today she’s officially announcing the LP and sharing its lead single. The album is called Lives Outgrown, and it was produced by James Ford and Gibbons, with additional production from Talk Talk’s Lee Harris, who she worked with on her 2002 collab album with other Talk Talk member Paul Webb.

“I realised what life was like with no hope,” Gibbons shared in a press release. “And that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do.”

Lives Outgrown was informed by those musings about mortality. “People started dying,” she continued. “When you’re young, you never know the endings, you don’t know how it’s going to pan out. You think: we’re going to get beyond this. It’s going to get better. Some endings are hard to digest.”

Its lead single is called “Floating On A Moment,” and it comes with a music video directed by Tony Oursler. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tell Me Who You Are Today”

02 “Floating On A Moment”

03 “Burden Of Life”

04 “Lost Changes”

05 “Rewind”

06 “Reaching Out”

07 “Oceans”

08 “For Sale”

09 “Beyond The Sun”

10 “Whispering Love:

Lives Outgrown is out 5/17 via Domino. Pre-order it here.