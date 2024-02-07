Charlotte Cardin Leads 2024 Juno Awards Nominations

News February 6, 2024 7:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Canada’s Juno Awards has announced its 2024 nominees. Nelly Furtado will be hosting, and Charlotte Cardin has the most nominations with a total of six. Both Furtado and Cardin will be performing, along with the Beaches and Maestro Fresh Wes.

Cardin, who released her sophomore album 99 Nights in August, is up for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Pop Album Of The Year, and TikTok Juno Fan Choice. Daniel Caesar and TALK follow Cardin, with five nominations each.

See the full list of nominees on their website.

