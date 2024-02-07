In September, Sia shared “Gimmie Love” and revealed it was from a forthcoming album called Reasonable Woman. Today, the pop star is officially announcing that LP, which arrives May 3. The single “Dance Alone” with Kylie Minogue is out now.

Reasonable Woman is billed as Sia’s first proper pop album in 8 years, since 2016’s This Is Acting. Along with Minogue, Reasonable Woman features Paris Hilton (whose next album is being executive produced by Sia), Chaka Khan (alongside a mystery artists), Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff. Sia and Minogue last collaborated for Minogue’s 2014 LP Kiss Me Once. Hear the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Little Wing”

02 “Immortal Queen” (Feat. Chaka Khan & ???)

03 “Dance Alone” (Sia & Kylie Minogue)

04 “I Had A Heart”

05 “Gimme Love”

06 “Nowhere To Be”

07 “Towards The Sun”

08 “Incredible” (Feat. Labrinth)

09 “Champion” (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

10 “I Forgive You”

11 “Wanna Be Known”

12 “One Night”

13 “Fame Won’t Love You” (Feat. Paris Hilton)

14 “Go On”

15 “Rock And Balloon”

Reasonable Woman is out 5/3 on Atlantic.