In November, Mount Kimbie shared the news that the duo had expended into a quartet, and they released the song “Dumb Guitar.” Today, the British band announced their fourth album, The Sunset Violent. “Fishbrain” is out now with a video directed by Tegen Williams.

The Sunset Violent was written in California’s Yucca Valley and finished in London. It contains their previously released song with King Krule titled “Boxing,” as well as another track that features King Krule.

Watch the “Fishbrain” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Trail”

02 “Dumb Guitar”

03 “Shipwreck”

04 “Boxing” (Feat. King Krule)

05 “Got Me”

06 “A Figure In The Surf”

07 “Fishbrain”

08 “Yukka Tree”

09 “Empty And Silent” (Feat. King Krule)

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega X

04/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys X

04/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso X

04/30 – Paris, France @ La Cigale X

05/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek

05/03 – London, England @ Roundhouse Y

05/04 – Manchester, England @ New Century Y

05/05 – Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU Y

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall Z

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre Z

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Perplexiplex at Convergence Station Z

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Parish Z

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall Z

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Z

05/29 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall Z

05/26 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

08/17 – Wimborne, UK @ We Out Here

X = w/ George Riley

Y = w/ Nabihah Iqbal

Z = w/ Chanel Beads

The Sunset Violent is out 4/5 on Warp.