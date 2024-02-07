Thomas Bangalter – “Daaaaaalí!”

By James Rettig

Thomas Bangalter – “Daaaaaalí!”

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter scored Daaaaaalí!, a surrealist comedy film about Salvador Dalí that was directed by Quentin Dupieux (aka musician Mr. Oizo). The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, and it arrives in French theaters this week. Bangalter and Dupieux go way back; in 2014’s Reality, Bangalter made a cameo sans Daft Punk mask. Today, Bangalter has shared an EP made up of some of his Daaaaaalí! score, a title track and “Âge Réel,” which sounds like an extended version of the title track. Check it out below.

Here’s a brief trailer for the film:

Last year, Thomas Bangalter released a solo orchestral album called Mythologies. Daaaaaalí! (Bande Originale du Film) is out now via Ed Banger.

Also: Daft Punk’s other half Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo turns 50 tomorrow! Happy birthday.

