International Clash Day: Dandy Warhols, Mirah, Gotobeds, & More Cover The Clash On New Benefit Album

I don’t think anyone is getting the day off work to celebrate, but today marks International Clash Day, the annual holiday that celebrates one of the greatest bands ever to do it. This year’s festivities include the release of Songs Of The Clash – Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats, a new benefit compilation that raises money for the International Rescue Committee.

Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats features Clash covers from people like the Dandy Warhols, the Gotobeds, and Warren Dunes’ Julia Massey. Since this is a benefit, you’ll have to pay actual money to hear most of those covers. Right now, only three of the tracks from the compilation are streaming: Mirah’s soft but energetic take on “I’m Not Down,” Amsterdam band Labasheeda’s folky version of “Deny,” and TEKE::TEKE’s spin on “Bankrobber,” which is partially sung in Japanese and inspired by the avant-garde music that came out of Tokyo in the ’70s. Below, check out those covers and the Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 The Dandy Warhols – “Straight To Hell”

02 TEKE::TEKE – “Bankrobber”

03 Mirah – “I’m Not Down”

04 Labasheeda – “Deny”

05 The Rust And The Fury – “The Guns of Brixton”

06 Smokey Brights – “Train In Vain (Stand By Me)”

07 Seán Barna – “Hitsville U.K.”

08 The Gotobeds – “I’m So Bored With The U.S.A.”

09 Julia Massey – “Rock The Casbah”

10 Big League – “Lost In The Supermarket”

Songs Of The Clash – Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.