The Toronto-based Ukrainian post-hardcore band Life In Vacuum are back today with a chaotic new single. “Soul Crusher” careens through the space between Hot Snakes and At The Drive-In, with intensely shouted vocals, jarring low-end guitar riffs, and a volatile rhythmic foundation that makes the band sound like they’re playing through extreme turbulence. It’s rad, so listen below, where you can also find Life In Vacuum’s tour dates.

<a href="https://lifeinvacuum.bandcamp.com/album/soul-crusher">Soul Crusher by Life In Vacuum</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Hounds

02/27 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

02/28 – Salem, MA @ Koto

02/29 – New York, NY @ TV Eye

03/01 – Philly, PA @ Ortliebs

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana

03/03 – Durham, NC @ Rubbies on Fifth

03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ South Bend Commons

03/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

03/07 – Hatiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Saturn

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Bhemeos

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

03/11-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/18 – El Paso, TX @ Mona Bar

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ THE BEAST

03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

03/27 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

03/28 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown

03/29 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky

04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudtheatre

04/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade