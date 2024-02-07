Life In Vacuum – “Soul Crusher”
The Toronto-based Ukrainian post-hardcore band Life In Vacuum are back today with a chaotic new single. “Soul Crusher” careens through the space between Hot Snakes and At The Drive-In, with intensely shouted vocals, jarring low-end guitar riffs, and a volatile rhythmic foundation that makes the band sound like they’re playing through extreme turbulence. It’s rad, so listen below, where you can also find Life In Vacuum’s tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Hounds
02/27 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
02/28 – Salem, MA @ Koto
02/29 – New York, NY @ TV Eye
03/01 – Philly, PA @ Ortliebs
03/02 – Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana
03/03 – Durham, NC @ Rubbies on Fifth
03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ South Bend Commons
03/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar
03/07 – Hatiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat
03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Saturn
03/09 – Houston, TX @ Bhemeos
03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
03/11-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/18 – El Paso, TX @ Mona Bar
03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ THE BEAST
03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
03/25 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta
03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge
03/27 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art
03/28 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown
03/29 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky
04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter
04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudtheatre
04/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade