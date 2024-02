The Toronto-based Ukrainian post-hardcore band Life In Vacuum are back today with a chaotic new single. “Soul Crusher” careens through the space between Hot Snakes and At The Drive-In, with intensely shouted vocals, jarring low-end guitar riffs, and a volatile rhythmic foundation that makes the band sound like they’re playing through extreme turbulence. It’s rad, so listen below, where you can also find Life In Vacuum’s tour dates.

Soul Crusher by Life In Vacuum

TOUR DATES:

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Hounds

02/27 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

02/28 – Salem, MA @ Koto

02/29 – New York, NY @ TV Eye

03/01 – Philly, PA @ Ortliebs

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana

03/03 – Durham, NC @ Rubbies on Fifth

03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ South Bend Commons

03/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

03/07 – Hatiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Saturn

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Bhemeos

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

03/11-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/18 – El Paso, TX @ Mona Bar

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ THE BEAST

03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

03/27 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

03/28 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown

03/29 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky

04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudtheatre

04/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade