Amen Dunes fans have been waiting a long time for this day. Damon McMahon hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Freedom, but he’ll return with his first new LP in six years this spring. Death Jokes is coming in May via Amen Dunes’ new label home Sub Pop.

Along with today’s announcement comes some extremely limited tour dates and a video for lead single “Purple Land.” The song is a new-wavey folk-rock slow-build with some artful lyrics that should be a lot of fun for Amen Dunes fans to pick apart. A statement from McMahon:

Purple Land is one of the album’s interstitial character portraits: first of a child, then the narrator, and then of an empowered figure as they all navigate and find liberation from the disconnection and disenchantment of an uncertain world. It begins first as a song to my daughter about life on earth, offering platitudes, warnings, and guidance through its various stages, until it becomes a reflection on the narrator’s own uncertainties as he moves through the world, ending finally with a character Rhea Anne who exemplifies liberation from it all in a moment of simple reckless freedom, as the beat drops in the final minute of the song.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Jokes”

02 “Ian”

03 “Joyrider”

04 “What I Want”

05 “Rugby Child”

06 “Boys”

07 “Exodus”

08 “Predator”

09 “Solo Tape”

10 “Purple Land”

11 “I Don’t Mind”

12 “Mary Anne”

13 “Round The World”

14 “Poor Cops”

TOUR DATES:

05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/09 – London, UK @ KOKO

Death Jokes is out 5/10 on Sub Pop.