The Baie Verte, New Brunswick singer-songwriter Jon McKiel has developed a unique sample-based approach that made 2020’s Bobby Joe Hope feel like a folk-rock sequel to Panda Bear’s Person Pitch. Four years later, McKiel has finally revealed his follow-up. Hex is coming this spring, and today we get to hear its title track/opening track/lead single. “Hex” is sort of a psychedelic soul track that reminds me of a far trippier Steve Miller Band.

McKiel shared this statement:

“Hex” is a song that came about from sampling my voice and guitar. Lyrically it wonders what darknesses might be at at play, personally or collectively. Sometimes observing systems and people on the brink of collapse, it feels as though there is a hex on all of us ~ a self imposed one given that the game was so long ago fixed. Social media puts a magnifying glass over all this, while the great reflection keeps our attention.

Listen below.

<a href="https://jonmckiel.bandcamp.com/album/hex">Hex by Jon Mckiel</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hex”

02 “String”

03 “Still Life”

04 “The Fix”

05 “Under Burden”

06 “Memory Screen pt. 1”

07 “Everlee”

08 “Lady’s Mantle”

09 “Concrete Sea”

10 “Memory Screen pt. 2”

Hex is out 5/3 on You’ve Changed. Pre-order it here.