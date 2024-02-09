Suncoast is a new coming-of-age film from Fox Searchlight Pictures that’s premiering on Hulu in the US today, starring Nico Parker, Laura Linney, and Woody Harrelson. The movie is based around director Laura Chinn’s real-life experiences growing up in the early 2000s, and as such, it’s joining the list of movies (e.g. Saltburn) that are infused with the music of the aughts. Este Haim and Christopher Stracey scored the movie, and they produced a cover of the National’s Boxer gem “Green Gloves” sung by Monica Martin.

Chinn offered this statement on the music of Suncoast:

Music is extremely important to me. I knew, with this film, that I wanted all the songs to be period accurate, from the early aughts, and Mary Ramos, our incredible music supervisor, was making amazingly nostalgic 2000’s playlists for us before we even started filming.

When Mary told me that Este Haim had read the script and was interested in composing the score, I leapt at the chance to meet her. I have been a huge fan of Haim’s for over a decade, and I knew Este and I were similar in age, both of us were coming of age in the early aughts. I listened to the other scores that she and her partner, Chris Stracey, had created for Maid and Cha Cha Real Smooth and fell in love with the emotion and energy behind their sound.

When Este and I first met, we immediately bonded over listening to the same music as teenagers (Devendra Banhart, My Morning Jacket, Erykah Badu) and I just instinctively knew she was the perfect composer for this film. She and Chris sent us tracks very early on, after they watched the first cut, and suddenly the film had its own musical language, they nailed the tone and wonderfully balanced real emotion with a lighthearted touch, never making the score emotionally manipulative or inauthentic.

We knew that The National’s Green Gloves was the only song that would work for the culmination of Doris’ story. Matt Berninger spoke about the lyrics in an interview: “It’s more about trying to remember someone and sort of be them—someone that you’ve lost your connection with (maybe because of a death)—so you reconnect with them by getting inside their clothes, watching their videos, getting in their bed. You’re actually recreating them somehow in order to know them better.” It’s an eerily perfect song for the movie but we wanted Este and Chris to cover it with a modern female singer, so Doris’ big moment could be underscored with female vocals and Monica Martin’s soothing voice felt like the exact right choice for Doris’ inner monologue.