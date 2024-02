Bodysync, the duo of producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage, have kept a steady stream of new singles flowing onto Bandcamp over the past year or so. Another one called “Birds” is out today. It’s a fun, high-energy track that — with its percolating beat and percussive keyboard riff — almost could pass for an early ’90s Jock Jam if not for some intangible blog-era color and quirk. Listen below.

Birds by Bodysync