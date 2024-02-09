The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Beth Gibbons - "Floating On A Moment"

Beth Gibbons has been thinking about death. She can see it coming: “Without control/ I’m heading toward a boundary/ That divides us.” With “Floating On A Moment,” her first solo track in nearly two decades, that voice, with its immaculate restraint, is carried by a swirl of kaleidoscopic guitars, a drumbeat that could be a death knell. The world must feel a lot different from when she formed Portishead in the early ’90s, or when she teamed up with Rustin Man for Out Of Season in the ’00s.



Gibbons has always sounded world-weary, but rarely has she sounded so resigned to the end, or at least the possibility of that fate. Her new song is an aching meditation on mortality: “I’m floating on a moment/ Don’t know how long/ No one knows/ No one can stay.” Life feels endless until we’re reminded, often painfully, that it does in fact end. It all sounds so haunting, and in some respects it is, but “Floating On A Moment” doesn’t sound haunted — it’s transcendent, accepting, especially as it builds to its conclusion, a choir of voices backing Gibbons’ own, reflecting: “All we have is here and now.” It’s powerfully understated in a way that a rare few, Gibbons among them, could manage. —James