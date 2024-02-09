Bahhaj Taherzadeh, the Persian-Irish singer-songwriter now based in Chicago, is about to release his first album in eight years. Days Outside Of Time, the follow-up to 2016’s Everything Behind Us Is A Dream, features contributions from Glen Hansard and producer Will Stratton. And on opening track “Lights Over London,” out today, Taherzadeh brings two more noteworthy names into the fold.

The song, a gorgeously plaintive ballad in a traditional Irish folk style, is graced by Joan Shelley’s voice and piano from Rachel Grimes of Rachel’s. “I don’t know how it started/ I don’t know how it ends,” Taherzadeh and Shelley sing. “Lights over London/ Swans on the Thames/ You’ve come a long way/ Time and time again.”

Watch the “Lights Over London” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lights Over London”

02 “Autumn Haze”

03 “Days Outside Of Time”

04 “Move With The Moon”

05 “Bicycles”

06 “Angela’s Heart”

07 “Lonely Days”

08 “Hidden Love”

09 “Tanworth”

10 “Future Days”

11 “We Don’t Outgrow”

Days Outside Of Time is out 4/5.