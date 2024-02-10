T-Pain Is All In On Apple Vision Pro: “Y’all Ain’t Leaving Me Behind”

News February 10, 2024 1:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

T-Pain Is All In On Apple Vision Pro: “Y’all Ain’t Leaving Me Behind”

News February 10, 2024 1:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

While the reviews for Apple’s new Vision Pro headset have been mixed, T-Pain is very enthusiastic about the device. The rapper shared a TikTok donning the mixed reality face computer and raving that he’s “wearing this bitch everywhere.”

In the video, he says that everyone’s attempts to disparage the Vision Pro are “futile.” He wrote in the caption: “I’m not a part of this weak ass reality anymore. This how I’m showin up everywhere so just don’t even say anything about it when I come in the room. ITS OVER!!”

@tpainI’m not a part of this weak ass reality anymore. This how I’m showin up everywhere so just don’t even say anything about it when I come in the room. ITS OVER!!♬ original sound – T-Pain

Apple Vision Pro costs $3,500 (and $4,600 with all the accessories you’d probably want). T-Pain also shared a new song on Friday called “Dreaming.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

R.E.M.’s Original Lineup Appears Onstage Together For The First Time In 17 Years

2 days ago 0

Jason Isbell Files For Divorce From Amanda Shires

3 days ago 0

Herbie Hancock Announces First Show With The Original Headhunters In 50 Years

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest