T-Pain Is All In On Apple Vision Pro: “Y’all Ain’t Leaving Me Behind”

While the reviews for Apple’s new Vision Pro headset have been mixed, T-Pain is very enthusiastic about the device. The rapper shared a TikTok donning the mixed reality face computer and raving that he’s “wearing this bitch everywhere.”

In the video, he says that everyone’s attempts to disparage the Vision Pro are “futile.” He wrote in the caption: “I’m not a part of this weak ass reality anymore. This how I’m showin up everywhere so just don’t even say anything about it when I come in the room. ITS OVER!!”

@tpain I’m not a part of this weak ass reality anymore. This how I’m showin up everywhere so just don’t even say anything about it when I come in the room. ITS OVER!! ♬ original sound – T-Pain

Apple Vision Pro costs $3,500 (and $4,600 with all the accessories you’d probably want). T-Pain also shared a new song on Friday called “Dreaming.” Hear it below.