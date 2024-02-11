Johnny Marr Claims He Was “A Human Omelette” On BBC Game Show Would I Lie To You?

While Morrissey complains that he’s being erased from the Smiths’ history, the band’s former guitarist Johnny Marr is out here living his best life. On Friday Marr appeared on episode of Would I Lie To You?, the BBC Game Show in which celebrities tell weird stories about themselves, some true and some not. The musician shared an anecdote about being egged.

The show is hosted by Rob Brydon and the team captains for the episode were Lee Mack and David Mitchell. They brought out a mystery guest named Danny. Marr explained he had been let go from a job where he stocked shelves with eggs. “When you got fired, if it was a Friday night and you had to go out the back on the loading bay, you were met by a firing squad,” he said. “It was like a dishonorable discharge.”

He said he was walking home “covered completely in egg — a human omelette” and stopped at Danny’s house for a shower and a change of clothes. Then, the two went to a party, where Marr met his wife Angie. This story was, in fact, true.

Watch below.

Marr also recently covered Iggy Pop’s “Passenger” for BBC Radio 2. Check that out below.