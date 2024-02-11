Doc – Nelle Tue Mani is an Italian medical drama based on the true story of a doctor that loses 12 years of memories due to a traumatic brain injury. The third season began last month, and a recent scene depicts a children’s choir singing “We All Go Back To Where We Belong,” the last single released by R.E.M. (it was one of the new songs on their 2011 greatest hits comp).

“A stunning version of ‘We All Go Back To Where We Belong’ is used to beautiful effect in the third season of Italy’s @DocNelletuemani, one of the most successful series in Italian TV history,” the band wrote on Instagram. “It’s a beautiful use of the song in a serious drama that deals with some universal issues of life, loss, grief, memory and beauty. And we are glad that the show’s creators found ‘the last R.E.M. song’ (from 2011) to be right for these scenes, and we’re grateful to the children for singing it so beautifully.”

An American adaptation of the show is in development for Fox, according to Deadline.

Last year R.E.M. released a reissue of their 1998 album Up with a 1999 concert performed at a taping of Party Of Five, and they celebrated a “Strange Currencies” sync on Season Two of Hulu’s The Bear.

Earlier this week, the four original members of R.E.M. appeared onstage together for the first time in 17 years in their hometown of Athens, Georgia.