Twin Peaks, the rambunctious Chicago garage rock Band To Watch that became one of the most consistently excellent rock bands of the 2010s, seems to be good and done now. But the members have been launching other projects for years, and one of them has big news today.

Twin Peaks singer and guitarist Cadien Lake James has announced his debut solo album under the name lake j. It’s called dizzy, and it’s dropping in less than a month. The album features guest spots from Chicago peers including most of Whitney, Macie Stewart of FINOM, Yuma Abe, Andrew Humphrey, and James’ Twin Peaks bandmate Colin Croom. The floaty, infectious lead single and opening track “My Own Mess” indicates lake j will be a break from the retro rock sounds of Twin Peaks. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Own Mess”

02 “What You See”

03 “Wild Wind”

04 “Don’t You Lie”

05 “Often My Mind”

06 “Ten To The Day”

07 “Tell Me Something Good”

08 “Keeping Score”

09 “Looming Towers”

10 “Sparrow”

dizzy is out 3/1. Pre-order it here.