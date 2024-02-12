Stream Mindforce Side Project Crush Your Soul’s Ultra-Hard Debut EP

New Music February 12, 2024 12:44 PM By Tom Breihan

Hudson Valley marauders Mindforce are one of the best bands on the present-day hardcore lineup, and they continue to spin off tons of stomp-ass side projects: Sentinel, Pillars Of Ivory, Colossus, New World Man, Out For Justice, No Souls Saved, probably a bunch of others that I’m forgetting. Today, we get a new one, and it’s nasty.

Mindforce singer Jay Peta is also the driving force behind a new band called Crush Your Soul, and I would’ve recognized his blustery bark from a mile away. Per the Streets Of Hate website, the band also features members of East Coast heavy-hitters like Scarab, Simulakra, Gridiron, and Recycled Earth. The sound is supremely heavy and ignorant; the instrumental intro alone might send you into a Wolverine berserker rage. But these guys are also having fun, doing their versions of Wu-Tang skits in between apocalyptic riffs. Stream the self-titled Crush Your Soul tape below.

Crush Your Soul is out now on Streets Of Hate.

