Hudson Valley marauders Mindforce are one of the best bands on the present-day hardcore lineup, and they continue to spin off tons of stomp-ass side projects: Sentinel, Pillars Of Ivory, Colossus, New World Man, Out For Justice, No Souls Saved, probably a bunch of others that I’m forgetting. Today, we get a new one, and it’s nasty.

Mindforce singer Jay Peta is also the driving force behind a new band called Crush Your Soul, and I would’ve recognized his blustery bark from a mile away. Per the Streets Of Hate website, the band also features members of East Coast heavy-hitters like Scarab, Simulakra, Gridiron, and Recycled Earth. The sound is supremely heavy and ignorant; the instrumental intro alone might send you into a Wolverine berserker rage. But these guys are also having fun, doing their versions of Wu-Tang skits in between apocalyptic riffs. Stream the self-titled Crush Your Soul tape below.

<a href="https://streetsofhateny.bandcamp.com/album/crush-your-soul">CRUSH YOUR SOUL by CRUSH YOUR SOUL</a>

Crush Your Soul is out now on Streets Of Hate.