The New York-based musician Shane Lavers has been making blurry, woozy indie rock under the name Chanel Beads since 2018, and he recently signed with Jagjaguwar. Today, Chanel Beads announces that he’ll release his full-length debut Your Day Will Come this spring, and he’s shared its first proper single.

Shane Lavers started recording Your Day Will Come in his Brooklyn apartment in 2022, when he was quarantining at home. The album features contributions from people like singer Maya McGrory and experimental violinist Zachary Paul, but Lavers is the main auteur behind it. He’s responsible for the shimmering, processed sound that’s halfway between traditional and electronic.

The single “Idea June” is a piece of ominous dream-pop, with a lovely, faraway-sounding lead vocal from Maya McGrory. Its video is made up of old stock footage from sporting events, and watching it might make you feel like the world is ending. Below, check out that video, the clip for previously released single “Police Scanner,” the Your Day Will Come tracklist, and Chanel Beads’ upcoming tour dates with Mount Kimbie.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dedicated To The World”

02 “Police Scanner”

03 “Idea June”

04 “Embarrassed Dog”

05 “Unifying Thought”

06 “Your Day Will Come”

07 “Urn”

08 “Coffee Culture”

09 “I Think I Saw”

TOUR DATES:

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

5/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

5/21 – Denver, CO @ Perplexiplex *

5/23 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

5/28 – Toronto, ON @ Axis *

5/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

* with Mount Kimbie

Your Day Will Come is out 4/19 on Jagjaguwar.