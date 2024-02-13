Next month, Minneapolis power trio VIAL will drop their third album burnout, and all signs point to a very good record. We’ve already posted their early songs “just fine,” “ur dad,” and “falling short,” and now they’ve followed all those tracks with a new one called “apathy.”

The new VIAL jam is a big, surging alt-rock rager with big riffs and bigger hooks. It does not sound apathetic. Instead, it sounds like one of those mid-’90s major-label singles that doesn’t quite fit into any particular category — a power-pop band trying to go grunge, or a grunge band trying to go power-pop. VIAL have also announced a North American tour, and you can hear “apathy” and check out their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

4/13 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

4/14 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

4/16 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

4/17 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

4/18 – Chapel Hill, NC @ LOcal 506

4/19 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

4/23 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

4/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

4/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/27 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

4/28 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

5/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine LIne

5/14 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

5/16 – Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court

5/17 – Boise, ID @ Neuroplux

5/18 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

5/19 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/21 – Oakland, CA @ 924 Gilman

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

burnout is out 3/29 on Get Better Records.