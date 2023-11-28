Minneapolis trio VIAL have been having fun this year, whether that means taking on the bold task of covering Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings” or unleashing an angsty ska-like song called “just fine.” Now, they’re back with more antics: a track called “ur dad.”

“ur dad” is, essentially, a gender-swapped “Stacy’s Mom.” At under two minutes, it packs in enough father-seducing to kill a Victorian child: “And, I hope this doesn’t make things weird between me and you/ But I loved seeing him at his barbecue/ Grilling weenies in his cute little apron/ Oh GOD, he really gets me going.” Hear it below.