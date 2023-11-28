VIAL – “ur dad”

Madeline Elli

New Music November 28, 2023 9:24 AM By Danielle Chelosky

VIAL – “ur dad”

Madeline Elli

New Music November 28, 2023 9:24 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Minneapolis trio VIAL have been having fun this year, whether that means taking on the bold task of covering Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings” or unleashing an angsty ska-like song called “just fine.” Now, they’re back with more antics: a track called “ur dad.”

“ur dad” is, essentially, a gender-swapped “Stacy’s Mom.” At under two minutes, it packs in enough father-seducing to kill a Victorian child: “And, I hope this doesn’t make things weird between me and you/ But I loved seeing him at his barbecue/ Grilling weenies in his cute little apron/ Oh GOD, he really gets me going.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daryl Hall’s Lawsuit Is Related To John Oates’ Plan To Sell Stake In Business

3 days ago 0

Daryl Hall Takes Out Restraining Order Against John Oates

6 days ago 0

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Investigation Into Her Indigenous Heritage

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest