Back in 2021, the Minneapolis band VIAL released their sophomore album LOUDMOUTH. They’ve put out a couple stray tracks since then — “Embryo” and a cover of Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings” — and today they’re back with “just fine,” a loose and breezy one that could almost pass for ska if there was a little more skronking, with lyrics that express a bitterness toward general existence. “I don’t want to feel good or even happy anymore/ And I don’t say this so you’ll have someone to feel sorry for,” KT Branscom sings on it. “But it’s true, I don’t feel good or even happy anymore I’m quite content with fine.” Listen below.

Alongside the single, VIAL have released another brief track, “Therapy Pt. III,” a follow-up to parts two and one:

“just fine” is out now via Get Better Records.