Last year, Minneapolis trio Vial shared the songs “just fine” and “ur dad,” and made it onto our list of The 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024. Today, they’re announcing their third LP burnout, the follow-up to 2021’s LOUDMOUTH. “falling short” is out now, a rapid-fire blast of pop punk. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “two-faced”

02 “falling short”

03 “bottle blonde”

04 “broth song”

05 “chronic illness flareups”

06 “therapy pt. iii”

07 “just fine”

08 “friendship bracelet”

09 “ur dad”

10 “apathy”

burnout is out 3/29 on Get Better Records.