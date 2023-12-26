The 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024

Now that we’re reviewed the past year in music, we turn our attention to 2024 the only way we know how — with a too-long list.

We scoured our inboxes, trawled obscure forums, and liquored up publicists to learn what’s definitively in store next year. Then, as we do every year, we extrapolated from other available evidence to add a bunch of likely releases to that list even if they don’t have titles or release dates. So My Bloody Valentine and Sky Ferreira, both now more than a decade out from their last LPs, are included yet again. That’s a Stereogum holiday tradition.

There’s a bit of wishful thinking involved, but we do only include artists that seem like they’re about to release music — perhaps by teasing it on social media, referencing it in interviews, or coming out of hiatus to play new material in concert. We need something to go on, though; you won’t find, like, Turnstile on this list, as much we would welcome a new one from them.

Last year’s Most Anticipated had albums by Wednesday, boygenius, Olivia Rodrigo, and a few other best-of-2023 releases in the top 10 alone, so chances are there’s something below you’ll have fallen in a love with one year from now. We also expanded this year’s list from 101 to 200 to give you more to argue about. As for why things are ranked the way they are, in some cases we have advance copies, which is why some albums are placed surprisingly high, or low.

And after the countdown you’ll find an additional list of many, many more 2024 releases presented alphabetically. Reissues with unheard songs, EPs, and Lil Dicky go in that bucket by default.

Let us know what we missed in the comments.

200. Justin Timberlake

199. Korn

198. Chance The Rapper – Star Line Gallery

197. MC5 – Heavy Lifting

196. Slope – Freak Dreams (2/2, Century Media Records)

195. Kid Cudi – INSANO (January, Wicked Awesome/Republic)

194. Sheer Mag – Playing Favorites (3/1, Third Man Records)

193. Vitesse X

192. Buffalo Tom – Jump Rope

191. Future x Metro Boomin

190. The Black Keys

189. J Balvin

188. David Nance

187. Gulfer

186. Chromeo – Adult Contemporary (2/24, BMG)

185. Blossoms

184. Helado Negro – Phasor (2/9, 4AD)

183. Middle Kids – Faith Crisis Pt 1 (2/16, Lucky Number)

182. Kirin J Callinan – If I Could Sing (2/2, Worse Records)

181. Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope (1/19, Loma Vista)

180. Nails

179. Eartheater – Aftermath

178. Laetitia Sadier – Rooting For Love (2/23, Drag City)

177. Elbow

176. James Blackshaw

175. Man Man

174. Meatbodies – Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (3/8, In The Red)

173. Pernice Brothers

172. VIAL

171. Mary Timony – Untame The Tiger (2/23, Merge Records)

170. Sam Fender

169. Meshell Ndegeocello

168. Selena Gomez

#SelenaGomez reveals to Vogue Mexico: “I haven't written a single sad song for this new album!”👏👑❤️‍🔥

🔗https://t.co/S6v6Jbq3sg pic.twitter.com/wzHVt0ow52 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) December 22, 2023

167. Cheekface

166. Gustaf

165. Chastity Belt – Live Laugh Love (3/29, Suicide Squeeze Records)

164. Megan Thee Stallion

163. Sinai Vessel

162. Gossip – REAL POWER (3/22, Ultra)

161. Coldplay – Moon Music

160. Xiu Xiu

159. Cakes da Killa

158. Split System – Vol. 2 (2/9, Goner Records)

157. Yard Act – Where’s My Utopia? (3/1, Republic Records)

156. Stay Inside – Ferried Away (2/28, Self-Release)

155. The Marías

154. Maya Hawke

153. High On Fire

152. Richard Thompson – Ship To Shore

151. Pissed Jeans

150. Chris Cohen

149. The High Llamas – Hey Panda (3/29, Drag City)

148. Black Grape – Orange Head (1/19, DGAFF Recordings)

147. Yasmin Williams

146. Death In Vegas

145. Brittany Howard – WHAT NOW (2/2, Island Records)

144. End It

143. Mustafa

142. Slift – Ilion (1/19, Sub Pop Records)

141. Bbymutha

140. Justice

139. Torres – What an enormous room (1/26, Merge Records)

138. Maggie Rogers

137. Courtney Love

136. Footballhead – Overthinking Everything (3/1, Tiny Engines)

135. U2

134. Liam Gallagher x John Squire

It’s the best record since revolver — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 23, 2023

133. Aureole – Alunarian Bellmaster (2/9, Lupus Lounge/Prophecy Productions)

132. Tyla – Tyla

131. Thurston Moore Group – Flow Critical Lucidity

130. Iron & Wine

129. Party Dozen

128. Spaced

127. Itasca – Imitation Of War (2/9, Paradise Of Bachelors)

126. Phosphorescent

125. Spectral Lore – IV

124. Bad Moves

123. Spectral Voice – Sparagmos (2/9, Dark Descent Records)

122. Grimes – Book 1

121. Snarls

120. Green Day – Saviors (1/19, Reprise/Warner Records)

119. IDLES – TANGK (2/16, Partisan)

118. Kali Uchis – Orquídeas (1/12, Geffen)

117. Flo Milli – Fine Ho, Stay

116. Hulder – Verses In Oath (2/9, 20 Buck Spin)

115. The Lemonheads

114. Bleachers – Bleachers (3/8, Dirty Hit)

113. Pillow Queens

112. J Mascis – What Do We Do Now (2/2, Sub Pop Records)

111. Julia Holter

110. Hem

109. Obongjayar

108. Morbid Saint – Swallowed By Hell (2/9, High Roller Records)

107. Empress Of

106. Glitterer – Rationale (2/23, Anti- Records)

105. Boeckner

104. Pearl Jam

103. Shower Curtain

102. Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore (1/26, 4AD)

101. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb

100. Pallbearer

99. Storefront Church

98. Speed

97. Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head (2/16, Polyvinyl)

96. The Softies

95. Neko Case

94. Tems

93. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Past Is Still Alive (2/23, Nonesuch)

92. Lil Nas X

91. Loathe

90. Real Estate – Daniel (2/23, Domino)

89. Heriot

88. Another Michael

87. Ty Segall – Three Bells (1/26, Drag City)

86. Mark Knopfler

85. Bob Mould

84. Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She (2/9, Loma Vista)

83. Standing On The Corner – Sucker Chump

82. Life’s Question

81. Madi Diaz – Weird Faith (2/9, Anti- Records)

80. Miguel – VISCERA

Miguel performing “Rope” from his upcoming album “Viscera” with two ropes pierced into his back pic.twitter.com/by6CUYxZtp — Miguel Updates (@DailyMigueI) August 26, 2023

79. Moor Mother

78. Grandaddy – Blu Wav (2/16, Dangerbird Records)

77. METZ

76. Cardi B

75. Infant Island – Obsidian Wreath (1/12, Secret Voice)

74. Shellac

73. Cloud Nothings

72. Vernod – The Deepening (1/19, Prophecy Productions)

71. serpentwithfeet – Grip (2/16, Secretly Canadian)

70. Omni – Souvenir (2/16, Sub Pop Records)

69. Pet Symmetry

68. Saba & No I.D.

67. Marika Hackman – Big Sigh (1/12, Chrysalis)

66. Sprints – Letter To Self (1/5, City Slang)

65. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Glasgow Eyes (3/8, Fuzz Club)

64. Liquid Mike – Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot (2/2, Self-Release)

63. Ducks Ltd. – Harm’s Way (2/9, Carpark)

62. Kim Gordon

61. Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Penalty Of Leadership (January, Self-Release)

60. Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry (1/26, Anti- Records)

59. The Shins

58. 070 Shake – Mango Tree Story

57. Taylor Swift – Reputation (Taylor’s Version)

56. Claire Rousay

55. Tierra Whack

54. Ride

53. DJ Koze

52. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

51. Rihanna

50. Chubby And The Gang

49. Bartees Strange

48. Judas Priest – Invincible Shield (3/8, Epic)

47. FKA twigs

46. Melkbelly

45. Pouty – Forgot About Me (2/9, Get Better Records)

44. Lorde

43. Regional Justice Center

42. Deftones

41. The Chisel – What A Fucking Nightmare (2/9, Pure Noise Records)

40. Benny The Butcher – EVERYBODY CAN’T GO (1/26, Def Jam)

39. Charli XCX

38. Undeath

37. Playboi Carti

36. Halsey

Halsey talking about her next album pic.twitter.com/gxF4dTfQuv — Z 🎄❄️ (@SoGoodDarling) December 13, 2023

35. TOPS

34. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

33. Amen Dunes

32. The Strokes

31. DIIV

30. Billie Eilish

29. Mannequin Pussy – I Got Heaven (3/1, Epitaph)

28. Charly Bliss

27. Michael Stipe

26. Perfume Genius

25. Adrianne Lenker

24. The Smile – Wall Of Eyes (1/26, XL Recordings)

23. Father John Misty

22. Glass Beach – Plastic Death (1/19, Run For Cover)

21. MGMT – Loss Of Life (2/23, Mom+Pop)

20. JPEGMAFIA

2 more albums. ones old. ones…..ummm — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) October 16, 2023

19. Dua Lipa

18. Kacey Musgraves

17. The Weather Station

16. Run The Jewels

15. Clairo

14. LCD Soundsystem

13. The xx

12. Kamasi Washington

11. The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

10. Car Colors

9. Sky Ferreira – Masochism

8. SZA – Lana

7. Ariana Grande

6. Wet Leg

5. Vampire Weekend

4. Waxahatchee

3. My Bloody Valentine

2. Frank Ocean

1. Joanna Newsom