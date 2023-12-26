The 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
Now that we’re reviewed the past year in music, we turn our attention to 2024 the only way we know how — with a too-long list.
We scoured our inboxes, trawled obscure forums, and liquored up publicists to learn what’s definitively in store next year. Then, as we do every year, we extrapolated from other available evidence to add a bunch of likely releases to that list even if they don’t have titles or release dates. So My Bloody Valentine and Sky Ferreira, both now more than a decade out from their last LPs, are included yet again. That’s a Stereogum holiday tradition.
There’s a bit of wishful thinking involved, but we do only include artists that seem like they’re about to release music — perhaps by teasing it on social media, referencing it in interviews, or coming out of hiatus to play new material in concert. We need something to go on, though; you won’t find, like, Turnstile on this list, as much we would welcome a new one from them.
Last year’s Most Anticipated had albums by Wednesday, boygenius, Olivia Rodrigo, and a few other best-of-2023 releases in the top 10 alone, so chances are there’s something below you’ll have fallen in a love with one year from now. We also expanded this year’s list from 101 to 200 to give you more to argue about. As for why things are ranked the way they are, in some cases we have advance copies, which is why some albums are placed surprisingly high, or low.
And after the countdown you’ll find an additional list of many, many more 2024 releases presented alphabetically. Reissues with unheard songs, EPs, and Lil Dicky go in that bucket by default.
Let us know what we missed in the comments.
200. Justin Timberlake
199. Korn
198. Chance The Rapper – Star Line Gallery
197. MC5 – Heavy Lifting
196. Slope – Freak Dreams (2/2, Century Media Records)
195. Kid Cudi – INSANO (January, Wicked Awesome/Republic)
194. Sheer Mag – Playing Favorites (3/1, Third Man Records)
193. Vitesse X
192. Buffalo Tom – Jump Rope
191. Future x Metro Boomin
190. The Black Keys
189. J Balvin
188. David Nance
187. Gulfer
186. Chromeo – Adult Contemporary (2/24, BMG)
185. Blossoms
184. Helado Negro – Phasor (2/9, 4AD)
183. Middle Kids – Faith Crisis Pt 1 (2/16, Lucky Number)
182. Kirin J Callinan – If I Could Sing (2/2, Worse Records)
181. Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope (1/19, Loma Vista)
180. Nails
179. Eartheater – Aftermath
178. Laetitia Sadier – Rooting For Love (2/23, Drag City)
177. Elbow
176. James Blackshaw
175. Man Man
174. Meatbodies – Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (3/8, In The Red)
173. Pernice Brothers
172. VIAL
171. Mary Timony – Untame The Tiger (2/23, Merge Records)
170. Sam Fender
169. Meshell Ndegeocello
168. Selena Gomez
#SelenaGomez reveals to Vogue Mexico: “I haven't written a single sad song for this new album!”👏👑❤️🔥
🔗https://t.co/S6v6Jbq3sg pic.twitter.com/wzHVt0ow52
— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) December 22, 2023
167. Cheekface
166. Gustaf
165. Chastity Belt – Live Laugh Love (3/29, Suicide Squeeze Records)
164. Megan Thee Stallion
163. Sinai Vessel
162. Gossip – REAL POWER (3/22, Ultra)
161. Coldplay – Moon Music
160. Xiu Xiu
159. Cakes da Killa
158. Split System – Vol. 2 (2/9, Goner Records)
157. Yard Act – Where’s My Utopia? (3/1, Republic Records)
156. Stay Inside – Ferried Away (2/28, Self-Release)
155. The Marías
154. Maya Hawke
153. High On Fire
152. Richard Thompson – Ship To Shore
151. Pissed Jeans
150. Chris Cohen
149. The High Llamas – Hey Panda (3/29, Drag City)
148. Black Grape – Orange Head (1/19, DGAFF Recordings)
147. Yasmin Williams
146. Death In Vegas
145. Brittany Howard – WHAT NOW (2/2, Island Records)
144. End It
143. Mustafa
142. Slift – Ilion (1/19, Sub Pop Records)
141. Bbymutha
140. Justice
139. Torres – What an enormous room (1/26, Merge Records)
138. Maggie Rogers
137. Courtney Love
136. Footballhead – Overthinking Everything (3/1, Tiny Engines)
135. U2
134. Liam Gallagher x John Squire
It’s the best record since revolver
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 23, 2023
133. Aureole – Alunarian Bellmaster (2/9, Lupus Lounge/Prophecy Productions)
132. Tyla – Tyla
131. Thurston Moore Group – Flow Critical Lucidity
130. Iron & Wine
129. Party Dozen
128. Spaced
127. Itasca – Imitation Of War (2/9, Paradise Of Bachelors)
126. Phosphorescent
125. Spectral Lore – IV
124. Bad Moves
123. Spectral Voice – Sparagmos (2/9, Dark Descent Records)
122. Grimes – Book 1
121. Snarls
120. Green Day – Saviors (1/19, Reprise/Warner Records)
119. IDLES – TANGK (2/16, Partisan)
118. Kali Uchis – Orquídeas (1/12, Geffen)
117. Flo Milli – Fine Ho, Stay
116. Hulder – Verses In Oath (2/9, 20 Buck Spin)
115. The Lemonheads
114. Bleachers – Bleachers (3/8, Dirty Hit)
113. Pillow Queens
112. J Mascis – What Do We Do Now (2/2, Sub Pop Records)
111. Julia Holter
110. Hem
109. Obongjayar
108. Morbid Saint – Swallowed By Hell (2/9, High Roller Records)
107. Empress Of
106. Glitterer – Rationale (2/23, Anti- Records)
105. Boeckner
104. Pearl Jam
103. Shower Curtain
102. Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore (1/26, 4AD)
101. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb
100. Pallbearer
99. Storefront Church
98. Speed
97. Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head (2/16, Polyvinyl)
96. The Softies
95. Neko Case
94. Tems
93. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Past Is Still Alive (2/23, Nonesuch)
92. Lil Nas X
91. Loathe
90. Real Estate – Daniel (2/23, Domino)
89. Heriot
88. Another Michael
87. Ty Segall – Three Bells (1/26, Drag City)
86. Mark Knopfler
85. Bob Mould
84. Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She (2/9, Loma Vista)
83. Standing On The Corner – Sucker Chump
82. Life’s Question
81. Madi Diaz – Weird Faith (2/9, Anti- Records)
80. Miguel – VISCERA
Miguel performing “Rope” from his upcoming album “Viscera” with two ropes pierced into his back pic.twitter.com/by6CUYxZtp
— Miguel Updates (@DailyMigueI) August 26, 2023
79. Moor Mother
78. Grandaddy – Blu Wav (2/16, Dangerbird Records)
77. METZ
76. Cardi B
75. Infant Island – Obsidian Wreath (1/12, Secret Voice)
74. Shellac
73. Cloud Nothings
72. Vernod – The Deepening (1/19, Prophecy Productions)
71. serpentwithfeet – Grip (2/16, Secretly Canadian)
70. Omni – Souvenir (2/16, Sub Pop Records)
69. Pet Symmetry
68. Saba & No I.D.
67. Marika Hackman – Big Sigh (1/12, Chrysalis)
66. Sprints – Letter To Self (1/5, City Slang)
65. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Glasgow Eyes (3/8, Fuzz Club)
64. Liquid Mike – Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot (2/2, Self-Release)
63. Ducks Ltd. – Harm’s Way (2/9, Carpark)
62. Kim Gordon
61. Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Penalty Of Leadership (January, Self-Release)
60. Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry (1/26, Anti- Records)
59. The Shins
58. 070 Shake – Mango Tree Story
57. Taylor Swift – Reputation (Taylor’s Version)
56. Claire Rousay
55. Tierra Whack
54. Ride
53. DJ Koze
52. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
51. Rihanna
50. Chubby And The Gang
49. Bartees Strange
48. Judas Priest – Invincible Shield (3/8, Epic)
47. FKA twigs
46. Melkbelly
45. Pouty – Forgot About Me (2/9, Get Better Records)
44. Lorde
43. Regional Justice Center
42. Deftones
41. The Chisel – What A Fucking Nightmare (2/9, Pure Noise Records)
40. Benny The Butcher – EVERYBODY CAN’T GO (1/26, Def Jam)
39. Charli XCX
38. Undeath
37. Playboi Carti
36. Halsey
Halsey talking about her next album pic.twitter.com/gxF4dTfQuv
— Z 🎄❄️ (@SoGoodDarling) December 13, 2023
35. TOPS
34. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
33. Amen Dunes
32. The Strokes
31. DIIV
30. Billie Eilish
29. Mannequin Pussy – I Got Heaven (3/1, Epitaph)
28. Charly Bliss
27. Michael Stipe
26. Perfume Genius
25. Adrianne Lenker
24. The Smile – Wall Of Eyes (1/26, XL Recordings)
23. Father John Misty
22. Glass Beach – Plastic Death (1/19, Run For Cover)
21. MGMT – Loss Of Life (2/23, Mom+Pop)
20. JPEGMAFIA
2 more albums. ones old. ones…..ummm
— JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) October 16, 2023
19. Dua Lipa
18. Kacey Musgraves
17. The Weather Station
16. Run The Jewels
15. Clairo
14. LCD Soundsystem
13. The xx
12. Kamasi Washington
11. The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
10. Car Colors
9. Sky Ferreira – Masochism
8. SZA – Lana
7. Ariana Grande
6. Wet Leg
5. Vampire Weekend
4. Waxahatchee
3. My Bloody Valentine
2. Frank Ocean
1. Joanna Newsom
And here’s what else we’re expecting in 2024…
• (G)I-dle
• @ – Are You There God? It’s Me, @ EP
• 200 Stab Wounds
• 90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago Box Set
• A Burial At Sea – Close To Home
• Ace Frehley – 10,000 Volts
• Alice Cooper
• Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs
• Allie X – Girl With No Face
• Amaranthe – The Catalyst
• Amaro Freitas – Y’Y
• Amigo The Devil – Yours Until The War Is Over
• Amiture – Mother Engine
• Angry Blackmen – The Legend Of ABM
• Anna Calvi – Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score)
• Another Sky – Beach Day
• Anthrax
• Any Other – stillness, stop: you have a right to remember
• Anyway
• Armin van Buuren – Breathe In
• Arms And Sleepers – What Tomorrow Brings
• As I Lay Dying
• AWOL
• Bad Gyal – La Joia
• Beans – Boots N Cats
• Beatenberg – The Great Fire Of Beatenberg
• Becky Hill
• Belinda Carlisle
• Belly – 96 Miles From Bethlehem
• BIB – Biblical EP
• Big Big Train – The Likes Of Us
• Bill Frisell
• Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
• Birthmark – Birth Of Omni
• Bite The Hand
• Bktherula – LVL5 P2
• Blackberry Smoke – Be Right Here
• Blacktop Mojo – Pollen
• Blood
• Bob Vylan – Humble As The Sun
• Bolis Pupul – Letter To Yu
• Bolts Of Melody – Film Noir
• Brad Paisley – Son Of The Mountains
• Brad stank – In The Midst Of You
• BRAT – Social Grace
• Bring Me The Horizon – Nex Gen
• Brittany Davis – Image Issues
• Brittney Spencer – My Stupid Life
• Broadcast – Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009
• Brother Dege – Aurora
• Brown Horse – Reservoir
• Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project
• Camera Obscura
• Camila Cabello
• Carpool – My Life In Subtitles
• Casey – How To Disappear
• Cast – Love Is The Call
• Chanel Beads
• Chapel Of Disease – Echoes Of Light
• Charles Esten – Love Ain’t Pretty
• Charles Moothart – Black Holes Don’t Choke
• Charley Crockett
• Chemtrails – The Joy Of Sects
• Chevelle
• Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
• Chuck Strangers – A Forsaken Lover’s Plea
• Church Chords – elvis, he was Schlager
• Clementine Was Right
• Cock Sparrer – Hand In Heart
• Coco – 2
• Cody Jinks – Change The Game
• Colouring – Love To You, Mate
• Comeback Kid – Trouble EP
• Conchúr White – Swirling Violets
• Conner Smith – Smoky Mountains
• Corb Lund – El Viejo
• Corridor
• Courting – New Last Name
• Craig Wedren – The Dream Dreaming
• Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes – HIGH LIFE
• Daniel Johnston – ALIVE IN NEW YORK CITY
• Dark Space – II
• Darkest Hour – Perpetual | Terminal
• David Reece – Baptized By Fire
• Daymé Arocena – Al-Kemi
• Dead Poet Society – Fission
• Deap Vally – SISTRIONIX 2.0
• Declan McKenna – What Happened To The Beach?
• Delta Heavy – Midnight Forever
• Den Der Hale – Pastoral Light
• Dhani Harrison – INNERSTANDING
• Dion – Girl Friends
• Discovery Zone – Quantum Web
• DJ Haram – Handplay EP
• Dolly – Interloper EP
• Domain
• Donny Benét – Infinite Desires
• DragonForce – Warp Speed Warriors
• Dream Theater
• Earthburner
• Ed Harcourt – El Magnifico
• EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY
• El Perro del Mar – Big Anonymous
• Elephant Stone – Back Into The Dream
• Equal Vision
• Erick The Architect – I’ve Never Been Here Before
• Esther Rose – Safe 2 Run (versions) EP
• Ethan Iverson – Technically Acceptable
• Everything Everything – Mountainhead
• Exodus
• Eye Flys – Eye Flys
• Fabiano do Nascimento & Sam Gendel – The Room
• Family Dinner
• Fear Factory
• Feeder – Black/Red
• Finnoguns Wake – Stay Young EP
• Flight Mode – Tøyen, ‘13 EP
• Flung – All Heartbeat
• Fontaines DC, Massive Attack, Young Fathers – ceasfire EP
• Foreign Hands
• Francis Of Delirium – Lighthouse
• Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Dark Rainbow
• French Montana – Mac & Cheese 5
• Friko – Where we’ve been, Where we go from here
• Frontier Ruckus – On The Northline
• Gabby Barrett – Chapter & Verse
• Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose
• Gibson & Toutant – On The Green
• Gina Volpe – Delete The World
• Goth Babe – Lola
• Grackles – Grackles
• Gruff Rhys – Sadness Sets Me Free
• Halo Maud – Celebrate
• Hannah Ellis – That Girl
• Haux – Blue Angeles
• Hawkwind – Stories From Time And Space
• Haywire – Conditioned For Demolition
• HEAVYHEX
• Hexorcismos – MUTUALISMX
• HJirok – HJirok
• Honeymoon Suite – Alive
• Hot Sugar – Creation Myth
• HYPEMOM
• I Don’t Know How But They Found Me – Gloom Division
• Ihsahn – Ihsahn
• Infected Rain – Time
• Itzy – Born To Be
• J. Robbins – Basilisk
• Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
• Jahari Massamba Unit – YHWH Is LOVE
• James
• James Arthur – Bitter Sweet Love
• Jazmin Bean – Traumatic Livelihood
• Jebediah – Oiks
• Jennifer Lopez – This Is Me…Now
• Jessica Mauboy – Yours Forever
• Jhariah
• Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late
• Job For A Cowboy – Moon Healer
• Joe Wong – Mere Survival
• Joel Ross – nublues
• John Lurie – Music From The Series Painting With John
• Julian Lage
• Kaiser Chiefs – Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album
• Kali Malone – All Life Long
• Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign – Vultures
• Kasabian – Happenings
• Kate Hudson
• Kate Pierson
• Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
• Kharma
• Kid Kapichi – There Goes The Neighbourhood
• Killswitch Engage
• King Nine
• Kita Alexander – Young In Love
• Kitchen Dwellers – Seven Devils
• Kolb
• Konradsen – Michael’s Book On Bears
• Kula Shaker – Natural Magick
• L Devine – Digital Heartifacts
• La Luz
• Lamplight – Lamplight
• Lee “Scratch” Perry – King Perry
• Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
• Les Amazones d’Afrique – Musow Danse
• Lil Dicky – PENITH (The DAVE Soundtrack)
• Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage 3
• Lily Meola
• Little Kid – A Million Easy Payments
• Lizz Wright – Shadow
• Lola Wild – Get Up EP
• Loma
• Loren Kramar
• Lost Souls Of Saturn – Reality
• Lou Phelps – Chélbé
• Loukeman – Sd-2
• Loving – Any Light
• Lucifer – Lucifer V
• Ludacris
• Madder Mortem – Old Eyes, New Heart
• Maeve Steele – Honeyland EP
• Mama Zu – Quilt Floor
• Mangum – Here Comes The Rain
• Maria W Horn – Panoptikon
• Mary Halvorson – Cloudward
• Massa Nera & Quiet Fear – Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles
• Masta Ace & Marco Molo – Richmond Hill
• Mean Jeans – BLASTED
• mega cat – mega cat
• Meth Math – Chupetones
• Mick Mars – The Other Side Of Mars
• Middle Sattre – Tendencies
• Mildlife – Chorus
• Militarie Gun – Life Under The Sun EP
• Ministry – HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
• Molly Lewis – On The Lips
• Molly O’Leary – Marigold
• Morgan Harper-Jones – Up To The Glass
• MORGXN – BEACON
• Mother Mother – Grief Chapter
• Nadine Shah – Filthy Underneath
• Nailah Hunter – Lovegaze
• Nasty Savage
• Naum Gabo
• Nduduzo Makhathini
• Neck Deep – Neck Deep
• nehan – an evening with nehan
• Nero – Into The Unknown
• Netta
• New Years Day – Half Black Heart
• Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vols. 8 & 9
• Nightwish
• Niko Moon – Better Days
• NMIXX – Fe3O4: BREAK EP
• No Relief – Destroy Your World
• Norah Jones
• Nouvelle Vague – Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
• Odetta Hartman – Swansongs
• Office Dog – Spiel
• Oliver Anthony
• OneRepublic
• Onslaught
• Ozzy Osbourne
• PACKS – Melt The Honey
• Pale Waves
• Paloma Faith – The Glorification Of Sadness
• Paris Hilton
• Paris Paloma
• Paula Cole – Lo
• Persher – Sleep Well
• Personal Trainer
• Peter Garrett – The True North
• Pharrell Williams
• Philip Glass – Philip Glass Solo
• Philip Sayce – The Wolves Are Coming
• Pile – Hot Air Balloon EP
• Planet B – Fiction Prediction
• Planet On A Chain
• Plantoid – Terrapath
• Pom Pom Squad
• Porno For Pyros EP
• Presence
• Prize Horse
• Psychic Graveyard
• Psymon Spine – Head Body Connector
• Pylon Reenactment Society – Magnet Factory
• Quarters Of Change – Portraits
• Radical Redemption – The Solo’s
• Rage – Afterlifelines
• Randall King – Into The Neon
• Raw Brigade
• Rejoice – All Of Heaven’s Luck
• Remo Drive – Mercy
• Replicant – Infinite Mortality
• Revival Season – Golden Age Of Self Snitching
• Rhodes – Un-finished
• Ricki-Lee – On My Own
• Riot V – Mean Streets
• Robby Krieger And The Soul Savages – Robby Krieger And The Soul Savages
• Rod Stewart & Jools Holland – Swing Fever
• Ronnie Stone – Ride Again
• Rosali
• Rosie Tucker
• Royal Tusk – Altruistic
• Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN
• Sacred Reich
• Sam Evian
• San Cisco – Under The Light
• San Fermin – Arms
• Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
• Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Revelations
• Satyricon
• Saxon – Hell, Fire And Damnation
• Say Anything – …Is Committed
• Scott Stapp – Higher Power
• See You Next Tuesday – Relapses
• Selmer – Body Wash
• SF9
• Shabaka
• Shadow Show – Fantasy Now!
• Shambolics – Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams
• She-Nut – Demarcation
• Shed Seven – A Matter Of Time
• Sheryl Crow – Evolution
• Shitty Person – Dignity
• Sia – Reasonable Woman
• Simulakra
• Sinkane
• Skeletal Remains – Fragments Of The Ageless
• Sleepytime Gorilla Museum – Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Of The Last Human Being
• Snow Patrol
• Something To Do – Here Comes The Panic
• Sonata Arctica – Clear Cold Beyond
• Southside
• Splitknuckle – Breathing Through The Wound
• Stand Still
• Starsailor – Where The Wild Things Grow
• State Champs
• Static-X – Project: Regeneration Vol. 2
• Steve Hackett – The Circus And The Nightwhale
• Still Corners – Dream Talk
• Sugababes
• Suki Waterhouse
• Sultan & Shepard – Endless, Dawn
• Sum 41 – Heaven :x: Hell
• SUMAC
• Sweet Pill – Starchild EP
• Talk Show – Effigy
• Tapir! – The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decrepit Mountain
• Teens In Trouble – What’s Mine
• Testament
• The American Analog Set – New Drifters Box Set
• The Asteroid No.4 – Tremble EP
• The Bevis Frond – Focus On Nature
• The Black Crowes
• The Body & Dis Fig – Orchards Of A Futile Heaven
• The Dead South – Chains & Stakes
• The Dream Syndicate – How Did We Find Ourselves Here? Soundtrack
• The Early November
• The Fauns – How Lost
• The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore
• The Ivy – A Door Still Open
• The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
• The Libertines – All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade
• The Obsessed – Gilded Sorrow
• The Once – Out Here
• The Paranoid Style – The Interrogator
• The Pineapple Thief – It Leads To This
• The Pretty Reckless
• The Reytons – Ballad Of A Bystander
• The Rifles – Love Your Neighbour
• The Snuts – Millenials
• The Strumbellas – Part Time Believer
• The Tyde – Season 5
• The Umbrellas – Fairweather Friend
• The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations
• The Veronicas – Gothic Summer
• The Zutons – The Big Decider
• Theophonos – Ashes In The Huron River
• They Hate Change
• Tinlicker – It’s Cold Enough For Snow
• Toadies
• Tom Odell – Black Friday
• Tomato Flower
• Tones And I
• Topographies – Interior Spring
• Town Mountain – Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP
• Tyler Ramsey
• UMI – talking to the wind EP
• Upon Stone – Dead Mother Moon
• Usher – Coming Home
• Various Artists – HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE
• Various Artists – The Book Of Clarence Soundtrack
• Various Artists – Your Voice Is Not Enough Low Tribute Album
• Vera Sola – Peacemaker
• Vijay Iyer Trio – Compassion
• W.A.S.P.
• We Are Scorpio – We Are Scorpio
• While She Sleeps – Self Hell
• Whispering Sons – The Great Calm
• William Doyle – Springs Eternal
• Willow Avalon – Honey Ain’t No Sweeter
• Worst Doubt
• X
• youbet
• Zara Larsson – VENUS