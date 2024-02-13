Rod Stewart No Fan Of “Old Ginger Bollocks” Ed Sheeran

News February 12, 2024 7:49 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Later this month, Sir Rod Stewart will release Swing Fever, a big band covers album made with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. To promote it, the 79-year-old rock star talked to The Times about what songs will stand the test of time.

Responding to a question about whether timeless songs are still being made, Stewart offered, “I’m sure they are.” Can he name any songs that will still be played in 50 years?

“I like whatshisname… He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around,” said Stewart.

Ed Sheeran?

“No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks. Jesus.”

George Ezra is who he meant. “I think he writes really tremendous songs,” Stewart said of the “Budapest” singer/songwriter. “He’ll be around for quite a while.”

Swing Fever is out 2/23 via Warner Records. Check out the single “Almost Like Being In Love” below.

