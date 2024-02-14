When Snarls released their debut album Burst in 2020, they were named our Band To Watch. In October, the Columbus indie rock trio shared the song “Big Fish,” and today they’re announcing their sophomore album With Love. “Heavy Drinker” is out today.

“It encapsulates everything we love about our band with a fresh take,” the band said in a statement. “We wrote this record during a time of serious introspection for the whole group, and it covers all kinds of topics from love to loss, confidence to self-loathing, all the various ups and downs we’ve gone through in such a transformative period of time.”

With Love was recorded by Death Cab For Cutie’s Chris Walla at his remote studio in Norway. Watch the “Heavy Drinker” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “With Love”

02 “Big Fish”

03 “Heavy Drinker”

04 “Baby Bangs”

05 “Moon Tides”

06 “Driving Faster”

07 “Wishing Bones”

08 “Star Power”

09 “Sugar Rush”

10 “Ur Song / Lovers Of Valdero”

With Love is out 5/3 on Take This To Heart Records.