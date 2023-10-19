It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Snarls, the punky Ohio indie-poppers who were a Band To Watch back in 2020. Snarls released their What About Flowers? EP in 2021, and they followed it last year with the standalone single “After You (Samantha’s Song).” Today, they’ve got another new track that, as far as we know, is not attached to a bigger release.

Snarls’ new song “Big Fish” is warm, emotive ruminative with some serious tangled-up guitar fuzz working for it. The band recorded the song with past collaborator and former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla, and it’s got Chlo White singing about unlocking her own confidence. Here’s what White says about the song:

I’ve spent the majority of my life having trouble feeling truly deserving of what is mine, but after the girls and I formed Snarls, that completely changed. I’ve seen with my eyes how hard (nearly obsessive) work can pay off. I’m no longer afraid of wanting more or wishing that my dreams come true. “Big Fish” is a tribute to the simple subject of manifestation. Mick, Riley, and I have discussed how we used to stare in awe at idols like Tegan And Sara, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette (and now, the entirety of Wolf Alice) and want that for ourselves. We have always believed in what we were doing, but after some pretty serious tours under our belt and traveling experience, I feel that we are on the path to something unimaginably cool.

Hear “Big Fish” below.

<a href="https://snarlsband.bandcamp.com/track/big-fish">Big Fish by snarls</a>

“Big Fish” is out now on Take This To Heart Records.