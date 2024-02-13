Blackpink’s Lisa Joins The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

Last year, Blackpink member Jennie made her acting debut with Abel Tesfaye’s controversial series The Idol. Now Blackpink’s Lisa will have her first appearance on the screen on the third season of The White Lotus.

Variety reported today that the singer, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, has joined the cast. Her role is being kept under wraps. The show is slated to begin production this month in Thailand.

The cast also includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.