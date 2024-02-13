Ted Leo And The Pharmacists Announce Shake The Sheets 20th Anniversary Tour

Ted Leo And The Pharmacists are hitting the road this year to celebrate one of their most beloved albums. Leo’s great 2004 release Shake The Sheets turns 20 this fall, and his band is marking the occasion by performing the album in full at venues nationwide. The dates are spread out across the calendar, with some East Coast shows in June, a lone Portland gig at the end of August, two Midwest dates in September, and two California concerts in November. Leo and the band will perform Shake The Sheets in full at every show, plus more songs to be revealed. Ekko Astral will open the June shows, with Diners on the West Coast dates. No support has been announced for the Midwest shows.

A statement from Leo:

FOLKS, 2024 is somehow the 20th anniversary of our SHAKE THE SHEETS album, and I’m happy to announce some tour dates: full band, playing Shake the Sheets in its entirety (plus more, obviously), east coast, west coast, a little bit in between, spread out over pretty much the entire year. VERY EXCITED. We’re very VERY excited to be doing the east coast with DC’s Ekko Astral, who I don’t mind telling you, is one of the greatest bands I’ve heard in YEARS. I think they’re a beautiful, heavy, punk, and dare I say, important band, and I’m honored that they’re joining us for that leg. You also may have heard me wax on about Diners recently, because they put out a record LAST year that I absolutely loved, and that features two of the greatest power pop songs that I’ve heard, yes, I’m gonna say it… IN YEARS. Thrilled to have them join us, as well.

Check out the dates below, and get ticket links here. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10AM local time with promo code STS20.

TOUR DATES:

06/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

06/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco