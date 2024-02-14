Inaugural Fool In Love Festival Announces Retro Soul & R&B Lineup Coming To LA

Fool In Love is a new music festival focused on retro soul and R&B, taking place at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California on August 31. Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will headline the event.

The lineup also has Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, the Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Eric Burdon & the Animals, the O’Jays, the Jacksons, Smokey Robinson, and more.

The presale is on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM PT, and the public on-sale will be at 2 PM PT. Find more information here.