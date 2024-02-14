The actress Samantha Morton has teamed up with XL Recordings head Richard Russell under the band name Sam Morton — kind of like Alice Cooper or Sade or PJ Harvey, it’s the band name even if it’s Morton’s name too. In October, the duo released their debut 7″, featuring the songs “Hunger Hill Road” and “Ghosts Are Dancing,” but it did not come out digitally. They followed that with another extremely limited 7″ featuring “Supplication” and “Headbouncing.” Today, Sam Morton are back with another “debut single,” and this one you can stream.

“Cry Without End” joins Sam Morton with the prolific, jazz-leaning experimental musician and composer Alabaster DePlume. It’s a gentle ballad performed over top of some gnarly low end reverberations, and it comes with a video directed by Morton, which further intensifies the intimate nature of the recording. Watch below.

Sam Morton have also announced their debut live performance. It’ll be March 25 at Below Stone Nest in London. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, Feb. 16.