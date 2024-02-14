Slaughter Beach, Dog released their quietly excellent Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling album last September. (“Engine,” what a song.) Today, for Valentine’s Day, they’re sharing “I’m In Love,” an extra track that didn’t fit in on the LP.

Jake Ewald shared this message about the track in a note to Bandcamp followers:

Happy valentine’s day lovebirds! here’s a new (old) sbd track for you to sink your teeth into. We took it for a spin during the Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling sessions but it failed to pass the “will it blend” test for the final tracklist. happy to share it with you now on this highest of romantic holidays. smooches!

It only takes a few seconds to understand why the punchy “I’m In Love” didn’t fit on Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. The album sounds like bleary, understated latter-day Wilco, whereas this rootsy power-pop track sounds like ’90s Wilco. “I’m in love with a contract killer/ She’s all I need,” Ewald sings. “I wonder while she sleeps/ Does she dream of killin’ me?” Listen below.