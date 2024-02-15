Hear J Mascis Cover Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness” On Melbourne Radio

J Mascis recently shared his new solo album What Do We Do Now, and offended Western Massachusetts residents by disparaging the Amherst dining scene. On Tuesday, the Dinosaur Jr. frontman performed a set on Melbourne radio and covered Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness.”

It’s an interesting pick for the 58-year-old indie-rock legend. Instead of singing the line, “You were in a band when I was born,” he sings, “I was in a band when I was born.” Listen here; the cover starts at the 16:28 mark, and you’ll catch him pronounce Phoebe as Pho-ee-bee. Thanks commenter Tom Frost for the tip!

Mascis also sat for an interview on ABC Australia while he was in town: