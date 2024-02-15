Last month, Ride announced their new album Interplay and released “Peace Sign.” Today, the shoegaze band shared the single “Last Frontier” along with tour dates in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

“This was the runt of the litter of the very first jam session from Mark’s OX4 Studio, and I didn’t even include it on my shortlist of the best tracks,” guitarist and vocalist Andy Bell said. “It was our producer, Richie Kennedy, who saw the potential of the song, and we attacked this with a vengeance at Vada studio. A complete revamp of the backing track and arrangement was needed and we took it right back to basics, more towards a pounding Joy Division feel.”

“For the topline, I tried improvising at the mic, singing it all different ways, and coming up with new parts on the spot,” he continued. “I felt really exposed but kind of said to myself, ‘you’re among friends, it’s good to push yourself to try new ways to write.’ It feels different to every vocal I’ve ever done. It’s still a new way of working for me but it’s something I want to continue trying as I think it makes for better vocal lines; a good mixture of written and improvised.”

Hear “Last Frontier” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/13 – Montreal, QB @ Theatre Fairmount

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/19 – Denver, Colorado @ Gothic Theater

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/02 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

09/03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

09/04 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

09/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

09/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Boilershop

09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG 3 TV Studio

09/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

09/13 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

09/16 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions

09/17 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

09/18 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Halls

09/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

Interplay is out 3/29 on Wichita Recordings/PIAS.