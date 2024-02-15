Ride – “Last Frontier”
Last month, Ride announced their new album Interplay and released “Peace Sign.” Today, the shoegaze band shared the single “Last Frontier” along with tour dates in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
“This was the runt of the litter of the very first jam session from Mark’s OX4 Studio, and I didn’t even include it on my shortlist of the best tracks,” guitarist and vocalist Andy Bell said. “It was our producer, Richie Kennedy, who saw the potential of the song, and we attacked this with a vengeance at Vada studio. A complete revamp of the backing track and arrangement was needed and we took it right back to basics, more towards a pounding Joy Division feel.”
“For the topline, I tried improvising at the mic, singing it all different ways, and coming up with new parts on the spot,” he continued. “I felt really exposed but kind of said to myself, ‘you’re among friends, it’s good to push yourself to try new ways to write.’ It feels different to every vocal I’ve ever done. It’s still a new way of working for me but it’s something I want to continue trying as I think it makes for better vocal lines; a good mixture of written and improvised.”
Hear “Last Frontier” below.
TOUR DATES:
05/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/13 – Montreal, QB @ Theatre Fairmount
05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/19 – Denver, Colorado @ Gothic Theater
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/02 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
09/03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia
09/04 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue
09/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
09/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Boilershop
09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG 3 TV Studio
09/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
09/13 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
09/16 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions
09/17 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
09/18 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
09/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Halls
09/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
Interplay is out 3/29 on Wichita Recordings/PIAS.