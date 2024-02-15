Drake And Sexyy Red Have A Baby In Their “Rich Baby Daddy” Video Feat. SZA

Last year, Drake released his album For All The Dogs, which featured Sexyy Red and SZA on “Rich Baby Daddy.” Today, he shared the song’s video, which captures Sexyy Red having a baby.

The music pauses about two and a half minutes in when Sexyy Red’s water breaks. Drake continues filming, which prompts Sexyy Red to shout, “Put the camera down!” which is followed by SZA saying, “Are you fuckin’ dumb? Can you stop?” To which Drake replies, “I’m trying to capture the moment.” He documents the trip to the hospital, including scenes of SZA dancing in the hallway and Sexyy Red in labor. Watch the video below.