A couple years ago, the always-busy San Diego staple John Reis released Ride The Wild Night, his first proper solo album under the name Swami John Reis. Today, Reis is announcing a new project called Swami And The Bed Of Nails, a band he fronts alongside members Tommy Kitsos, Joe Guevara, Richard Larson, and Mark Murino. Today, they’re sharing a debut single, “How Are You Peeling?,” and they’re announcing some headline shows where they’ll play new songs in addition to ones from Ride The Wild Night. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/19 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

03/20 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

03/22 Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

03/23 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

03/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/25 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

04/06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/08 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

04/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

04/11 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

04/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/13 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

“How Are You Peeling?” is out now via Swami Records.