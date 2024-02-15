Swami And The Bed Of Nails – “How Are You Peeling?”

Swami And The Bed Of Nails – “How Are You Peeling?”

New Music February 15, 2024 12:38 PM By James Rettig

A couple years ago, the always-busy San Diego staple John Reis released Ride The Wild Night, his first proper solo album under the name Swami John Reis. Today, Reis is announcing a new project called Swami And The Bed Of Nails, a band he fronts alongside members Tommy Kitsos, Joe Guevara, Richard Larson, and Mark Murino. Today, they’re sharing a debut single, “How Are You Peeling?,” and they’re announcing some headline shows where they’ll play new songs in addition to ones from Ride The Wild Night. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
03/19 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
03/20 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
03/22 Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
03/23 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
03/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/25 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
04/06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
04/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/08 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
04/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
04/11 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
04/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
04/13 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

“How Are You Peeling?” is out now via Swami Records.

James Rettig Staff

