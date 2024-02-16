The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

DIIV - "Brown Paper Bag"

“The way we see it, it’s both a pop song and a sludgy song, a country song and a shoegaze song, a dreamy song and a decidedly ’90s ‘rock’ song.” This is one of many keen observations DIIV shared about their own new single, the official introduction to their first album in five years, in a missive to fans Thursday. “Recording it, we talked about Mojave 3, Built To Spill, and the Melvins,” the message continues later on. It’s all there in the crunch of the power chords, the laser-light-show glow of the soaring guitar leads, the pounding plod of the drumbeat, and Z. Cole Smith’s whispered melodies, combining into something spectacular.



“Brown Paper Bag” is a song about dejection, about feeling hopeless, useless, and adrift. “So there I go,” Smith sings, “Torn/ Faded/ A brown paper bag.” He speaks of feeling at peace when he’s in pain, of feeling at home in the flames. On the lyrics sheet, it’s utterly dark. Yet the soundtrack is a triumphant flex — a complete mastery of a signature sound that reflects back glimpses of so much great music yet sounds like no one but DIIV. It is as if, in giving voice to those feelings in this context, the band has conquered them in real time. —Chris