In September, Voxtrot released “Another Fire,” their first song in 14 years. The Austin indie pop group followed that with “New World Romance” in November, and today they’re sharing “My Peace.”

In a statement, Ramesh Srivastava explained that Rostam offered him advice that helped him with “My Peace,” which explores the struggles of finding success as a young musician. Read what he wrote:

“My Peace” is a retelling of my journey as a professional musician…

Early last year when I was visiting Los Angeles, I had dinner with Rostam Batmanglij, who is of course known for his work with Vampire Weekend, as well as his solo catalog and numerous productions and collaborations (Haim, Clairo, Frank Ocean, etc). Rostam and I have written together on several songs – including “Now I’m In It” by Haim – and we have been friends since the early days of Voxtrot. After dinner he offered to give me a ride back to where I was staying, on the condition that I play him the new Voxtrot demos en route.

He had largely positive feedback but gave one criticism: as I understood it, he wished he could get a firmer sense of the “Ramesh behind the songs”… a place name, a timestamp … anything to indicate that it was me singing about my life. I thought about this when writing “My Peace,” and decided to be very direct about my early experiences as a young hyped musician, the heartbreak of losing that hype, and the subsequent years of hard work and ego battling that have brought me home to a place of truly loving music and being utterly committed to it.

Normally I would be shy about telling that story so directly in song form, primarily because it feels self-indulgent in comparison to the world’s bigger problems. But nonetheless it is my story, and it has become one of my favorite songs to sing live – a fact that I attribute to the simple joy of being able to stand onstage and proclaim, “this is who I am.”