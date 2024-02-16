NOVA ONE, the indie rock project led by Providence’s Roz Raskin, have a killer new single out today. It’s called “you were right,” and it’s among the heavier tracks this band has released. It’s also one of the best. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Raskin writes:

“this was a b side from “create myself”, the first song i wrote for that album. i thought i didn’t like this song for while and now i love it. also my dad played sax on this. this is a heavy one i recommend turning it up. it’s a about a feeling; being grateful you were broken up with.

Listen below.