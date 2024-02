Earlier this month, Madi Diaz released her new album Weird Faith. The Nashville singer-songwriter told us all about it, and brought a track to The Tonight Show. Today, she played three songs from the LP on CBS’ Saturday Sessions.

Diaz sang “Everything Almost,” “For Months Now,” and “Don’t Do Me Good.” The latter of which appears on the album as a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves. Watch the performances below.