Boy George Explains Why His New Single Art Copies Kylie Minogue’s Tension

Last fall Boy George included two new songs, “Suddenly I’m Wiser” and “Religion,” in the audiobook of his new memoir Karma. “Religion” was released to streaming services yesterday and fans immediately noted the cover artwork closely resembles that of Kylie Minogue’s Tension album from last year. Today Boy George addressed critics on social media.

“I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?” the Culture Club frontman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding in another tweet that he is an “utter genius” and that those who are angry are “pathetic.”

I'm recycling everything. It's all the rage. Even fashion is catching on? https://t.co/CRnKM9qTdA — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 19, 2024

A word I would use to describe your tweet! https://t.co/TPyWQpVwrF — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 20, 2024

The ‘80s pop star hasn’t been shy about ruffling feathers lately; in Karma he takes shots at Janet Jackson and Madonna, among others.