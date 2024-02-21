Questlove Defends Having Sexyy Red On Roots Picnic Lineup
On Monday, the Roots Picnic 2024 lineup was announced, featuring Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000, Victoria Monét, and more. Sexyy Red was also a part of the roster, which prompted backlash. The Roots’ Questlove, though, has come to her defense.
On Questlove’s Instagram, fans criticized Sexyy Red for expressing support for Trump (though Lil Wayne has as well) and for being “trashy.” Questlove responded to one of the hateful comments, saying he was “shocked”: “when have you seen a festival in which EVERY ACT is the act you love?” he wrote. Read it in full below.
damn…..hell hath frozen over when I like a Mel post.
There is always that one aft on the show everyone hates because it serves as a reminder the hip hop THEY like is from 30 years ago.
I mean I get it it but look: we gotta round and balance the day out: there are other stages & podcasts and events to see.
I’m still shocked yall got energy for “oh hell no isms” like it’s 16 years folks–when have you seen a festival in which EVERY ACT is the act you love?
I mean the way I see it: cats in here bringing a certain energy: meanwhile there is a whole entire Jill post & an Amerie post & a Black Thought post & a Meth & Red post & I see/hear nary a “I love real music” person SUPPORTING that page.
It’s almost worth it just for this engagement & trolling was the last thing on my mind lol
Roots Picnic is well rounded and that’s why it works.