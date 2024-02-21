Questlove Defends Having Sexyy Red On Roots Picnic Lineup

On Monday, the Roots Picnic 2024 lineup was announced, featuring Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000, Victoria Monét, and more. Sexyy Red was also a part of the roster, which prompted backlash. The Roots’ Questlove, though, has come to her defense.

On Questlove’s Instagram, fans criticized Sexyy Red for expressing support for Trump (though Lil Wayne has as well) and for being “trashy.” Questlove responded to one of the hateful comments, saying he was “shocked”: “when have you seen a festival in which EVERY ACT is the act you love?” he wrote. Read it in full below.