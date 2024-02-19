The Roots have announced their lineup for the 2024 edition of their annual Roots Picnic, which will take place at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on June 1 and 2. Lil Wayne will serve as one of its headliners, with a special set celebrating the music of his hometown of New Orleans. He’ll team up with the Roots for a show that will include contributions from special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty.

Jill Scott, who went on a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Who Is Jill Scott? last year, will be a co-headliner. Also on the roster this year: Andrê 3000, Victoria Monét, Nas, Gunna, Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman, Backyard Band with Scarface and Amerie, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Smino, Babyface, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Cam’ron, Wale, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, and more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Tuesday (February 20) at 10AM, with general on-sale to follow this Friday. More details here.