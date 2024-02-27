Anastasia Coope is only 21, but she’s been making gentle, evocative experimental music for a few years, and she’s made fans out of people like Animal Collective and Liars. Coope’s music uses voices, guitars, and choral sounds in unexpected ways, as you can hear in the Bandcamp EPs that she’s already released. Now, Coope has signed with Jagjaguwar, and her debut album Darning Woman is coming this spring.

Coope, a Hudson Valley native who’s currently based in New York, started out as a visual artist before moving into strange sonic realms. Her new single “He Is On His Way Home, We Don’t Live Together” uses feral and slightly discordant voices, layering them with harps and guitars and keyboards. It’s bright and weirdly ominous, like what might happen if CocoRosie tried to sound like Julianna Barwick. Below, check out the song’s Grace Conrad-directed video.

Darning Woman is out 5/31 on Jagjaguwar.