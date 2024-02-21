The Detroit screamo band Youth Novel got started in 2012, and they broke up around the same time that they released their self-titled 2021 album. While Youth Novel were winding down, guitarist Maya Chun and bassist Jon Riley started a new seven-member screamo ensemble called Heavenly Blue. Heavenly Blue released a track on the massive Balladeers, Redefined compilation, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length.

Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm put together the Balladeers, Redefined comp, and he’s also releasing Heavenly Blue’s album We Have The Answer on his Secret Voice imprint. (Secret Voice also dropped Infant Island’s Obsidian Wreath, maybe the best album of 2024 thus far.) “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me,” the first single from We Have The Answer, is less than two minutes long, but it’s all roiling passion, and it feels epic. Here’s what singer Mel Caren says about it:

“Static Voice” was the first track I wrote on for Heavenly Blue. The band had sent me some SoundCloud playlists of demos, and this one stood out to me right away. I used this song to discover my voice, as I had no idea before this project I was capable of anything but clean singing. I recorded myself with an iPhone and sent it over, feeling like I’d submitted an audition for the group, though it was never that formal. We call it the “pop banger” of the record; it has a more straightforward structure than a lot of our other stuff. We actually didn’t finish a proper demo with both vocalists and a revised bridge until more than halfway through the process of recording WHTA, but to me, this song set the tone lyrically for the rest of the album.

Below, check out “Static Voice Speaks Static To Me” and the We Have The Answer tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Davos”

02 “We Have The Answer”

03 “Pando”

04 “Glass So Clear”

05 “Certain Distance”

06 “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me”

07 “…And Like That, A Year Had Passed”

08 “A Part Of Me, A Part Of You”

09 “Looming”

10 “Heat Death Parade”

11 “All Of The Pieces Break”

We Have The Answer is out 4/12 on Secret Voice.