In December, I begged Microwave for a new album when I put their song “Straw Hat” on my list of my favorite songs of 2023. Today, the Atlanta emo crew — who were a Band To Watch in 2016 — are finally announcing a new album, Let’s Start Degeneracy (or LSD), the follow-up to 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. “Bored Of Being Sad” is out now.

“It’s about letting go of attachments and behaviors that aren’t serving you, and trying to shake off your programming and not be motivated by fear and guilt and shame,” vocalist and guitarist Nathan Hardy said. “It’s about learning to be happy and take care of yourself.”

“Bored Of Being Sad” shows why they stand out from the emo/pop punk scene they’re enmeshed in, much too mature and interesting to be associated with frontmen who only shout being sad over ex-girlfriends: “If you romanticize misery/ Brother, you’re gonna be miserable,” Hardy sings. Drugs have always been a part of Microwave’s music, but the trips are magnified on LSD since Hardy experimented with ayahuasca in Peru with drummer Timothy “Tito” Pittard.

Hear “Bored Of Being Sad” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Portals”

02 “Ferrari”

03 “Circling The Drain”

04 “Bored of Being Sad”

05 “Straw Hat”

06 “LSD”

07 “Omni”

08 “Strangers”

09 “Concertito”

10 “Huperzine”

TOUR DATES:

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Operahouse

05/10 – Lakewood, OH @ Roxy

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

05/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

05/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

05/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

05/29 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

05/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery

06/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

06/02 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/03 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

06/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Let’s Start Degeneracy is out 4/26 on Pure Noise.