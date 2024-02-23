A. G. Cook spent most of last year sunsetting his PC Music label, where he and many other artists in his hyperpop cohort released music for a decade. Throughout PC Music’s existence, Cook put out a great many songs and two full-length albums of his own, 2020’s expansive 7G and the more concise Apple. Today, Cook is announcing his third proper album, Britpop, which will be out via a new label called New Alias. (Appropriate!)

Inspiration for Britpop began when Cook was living in Montana during the pandemic, working on his two previous albums, and had a hankering for his home country. The album, which will be out May 10, will feature 24 songs and be split into three parts: Past, Present, and Future.

Today, Cook is sharing the album’s lead single and title track, which features vocals from frequent collaborator Charli XCX. They premiered the track at Charli’s Boiler Room set in Brooklyn last night, which also featured some of Charli’s own new music including “Von Dutch” (coming out 2/29) and “365.” Listen to “Britpop” below.

Britpop is out 5/10 via New Alias.