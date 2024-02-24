Olivia Rodrigo Launches GUTS Tour With Live Debuts, Reproductive Rights Initiative

Olivia Rodrigo Launches GUTS Tour With Live Debuts, Reproductive Rights Initiative

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

News February 24, 2024 11:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her GUTS tour in Greater Palm Springs at Acrisure Arena. The pop star gave live debuts to “Logical” and “Obsessed.”

Rodrigo — who turned 21 on Tuesday — had fun with “All-American Bitch,” singing the original lyrics of “all-American tits” instead of “all-American hips.” There were plenty of glittery outfits, a megaphone instead of a microphone for “Get Him Back!,” and a moon flying over the crowd. Rodrigo also played a custom purple St. Vincent Goldie guitar.

While introducing “Teenage Dream,” she said she celebrated her birthday by going to the gas station and buying a pack of cigarettes and a case of beer. “I promise I didn’t consume it,” she said. “I just bought it because I fucking could.”

The Guts World Tour also sees the launch of a new initiative called the Fund 4 Good. “Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” she said on TikTok. “The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.” 

See footage from the show below.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo announced a Record Store Day split with Noah Kahan, with Kahan covering “Lacy” and Rodrigo covering “Stick Season.”

 

