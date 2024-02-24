Olivia Rodrigo Launches GUTS Tour With Live Debuts, Reproductive Rights Initiative
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her GUTS tour in Greater Palm Springs at Acrisure Arena. The pop star gave live debuts to “Logical” and “Obsessed.”
Rodrigo — who turned 21 on Tuesday — had fun with “All-American Bitch,” singing the original lyrics of “all-American tits” instead of “all-American hips.” There were plenty of glittery outfits, a megaphone instead of a microphone for “Get Him Back!,” and a moon flying over the crowd. Rodrigo also played a custom purple St. Vincent Goldie guitar.
While introducing “Teenage Dream,” she said she celebrated her birthday by going to the gas station and buying a pack of cigarettes and a case of beer. “I promise I didn’t consume it,” she said. “I just bought it because I fucking could.”
The Guts World Tour also sees the launch of a new initiative called the Fund 4 Good. “Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” she said on TikTok. “The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”
See footage from the show below.
Earlier this week, Rodrigo announced a Record Store Day split with Noah Kahan, with Kahan covering “Lacy” and Rodrigo covering “Stick Season.”
